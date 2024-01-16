Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson ends his 2024 campaign after sixth-place finish in Iowa caucuses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is dropping out of the race for the Republican presidential nomination after finishing sixth in Iowa’s leadoff caucuses. Hutchinson said Tuesday his poor performance in Iowa showed him he has no path to the GOP nomination. Hutchinson’s exit comes after he failed to register beyond 1 percentage point in most polls. Hutchinson stayed in the race even as better-financed and well-known candidates such as former Vice President Mike Pence and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott dropped out. Hutchinson was the last GOP candidate remaining in the race who was willing to directly take on former President Donald Trump, the front-runner.

