More transgender candidates face challenges running for office in Ohio for omitting their deadname

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Several transgender candidates vying for state office in Ohio are facing challenges and outright disqualification for omitting their former names from petition paperwork. That’s because of a little-known state elections law that mandates candidates disclose name changes. But the law isn’t mentioned in the 33-page candidate requirement guide. It’s a unique dilemma for a community that is showing up in increasing numbers to seek office in the face of anti-LGBTQ legislation. One candidate is working with legal counsel to challenge the law, while others await disqualification hearings — despite already being certified. Ohio Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose said he’s not open to changing state law but may note it in the next candidate guide.

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press/Report For America

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.