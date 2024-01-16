Pakistan’s ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan indicted on charge of violating Islamic marriage law

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court has indicted imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife on a charge that their 2018 marriage violated the Islamic law requirement that a woman wait three months before remarriage. Khan denies the charge. His lawyer, Intisar Panjutha, says the case is part of a politically motivated attempt to keep Khan out of Pakistan’s general elections to be held next month. Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, who is a spiritual healer, was previously married to a man named Khawar Maneka who has claimed that they divorced in November 2017, less than three months ahead of Khan’s early 2018 marriage, but there have been competing claims about the dates.

