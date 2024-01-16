Rwanda says it killed a Congolese soldier who crossed the border, heightening tensions
By IGNATIUS SSUUNA
Associated Press
KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwanda’s military says it has killed a Congolese soldier who crossed the border and allegedly fired at Rwandan army patrols. It’s latest incident in cross-border tensions between the neighbors. The Rwanda Defense Force says it also arrested two Congolese soldiers who had been with the one killed. It said they crossed the border in Rubavu district, near the Congolese city of Goma. Relations between Rwanda and Congo have been fraught for decades. For months, Congo’s government has accused Rwanda of supporting a rebel group that’s active in eastern Congo. Rwanda has repeatedly denied it.