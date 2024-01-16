The Pacific Northwest braces for a new round of ice and freezing rain after deadly weekend storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Pacific Northwest is bracing for more hazardous winter weather after a weekend storm that resulted in at least seven deaths. Tens of thousands of people remained without power on Tuesday as a vast area including parts of southwest Washington and western Oregon were under an ice storm warning. Meteorologists expect up to half an inch of ice through early Wednesday before temperatures warm up. Authorities have warned that the ice could weigh down trees and power lines, possibly causing further outages or delaying the restoration of power for homes and businesses that have been without it since Saturday.

