Turkish court convicts Somali president’s son over motorcyclist’s death, commutes sentence to fine

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court has convicted the son of Somalia’s president over the death of a motorcycle courier and sentenced him to 2 1/2 years in prison. It then commuted the sentence to a fine. Mohammed Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was charged with “causing death by negligence” after a diplomatic car he was driving hit the motorcyclist on a highway in Istanbul in November. The motorcyclist died six days later. Turkish media reports said Mohamud returned to Turkey last week to testify about the accident, after which an arrest warrant and a travel ban were revoked. On Tuesday, the court convicted Mohamud in absentia of the charge of negligent death and ruled that he be fined $910.

