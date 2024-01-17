14 workers, including some renovating a Yale building, hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Fourteen people, including nine construction workers who were renovating a Yale University-owned building, have been hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning. New Haven’s emergency operations director says a worker was found unconscious Wednesday outside of the building, a couple of blocks from Yale’s campus. That worker is in critical condition at a New York hospital. When high levels of carbon monoxide were detected in his blood, it signaled a larger problem. Thirteen other people, including five members of the Yale Security Department, were later found to have elevated levels. He says a poorly vented propane-fueled saw was to blame.

