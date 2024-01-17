Biden brings congressional leaders to White House at pivotal time for Ukraine aid and US border deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says negotiations over a national security package have made progress in recent weeks and that he’s “hopeful” about the impending legislation. President Joe Biden is convening top congressional leaders at the White House to press for the $110 billion package, which includes a potential landmark immigration deal that would unlock the stalled aid to Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies. The sit down with Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate leaders could make or break the political trade-off. Ahead of the meeting, Johnson has said he needs to see “transformative” changes to restrict the record number of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border as part of any deal.

By LISA MASCARO and SEUNG MIN KIM Associated Press

