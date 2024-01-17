Nearly $1 billion upgrade planned at the airport in Omaha, Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A nearly $1 billion upgrade of the airport in Omaha, Nebraska, will include a new glass-domed entrance, larger boarding gates and baggage claim areas and the addition of new restaurants and shops. The Omaha Airport Authority on Tuesday approved plans for a $950 million project expected to be completed by 2028 at Eppley Airfield. User fees, not taxes, will fund the project. Plans call for expanding the terminal by 72% and adding two new gates, and adding a customs area for future international flights. The project has been under discussion for years. It was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

