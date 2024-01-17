Spiritual adviser at first nitrogen gas execution asks Alabama for safeguards to protect witnesses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The spiritual adviser for an Alabama prisoner set to be the first person executed with nitrogen gas has asked the state prison system to provide additional precautions for the safety of all bystanders. The Rev. Jeff Hood sent a letter to the Alabama prison system requesting safeguards in case of a nitrogen leak in the execution chamber. Smith is scheduled to be put to death on Jan. 25 by nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method authorized in three states but that has never been used to put a person to death. The Alabama Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday seeking comment on the letter.

