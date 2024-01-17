Yellen says current US economic growth ‘vindicates’ Biden’s COVID-19 pandemic stimulus spending

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is making an election year pitch that the current state of the economy “vindicates” Democrats’ decision to pass a $1.9 trillion coronavirus pandemic response package back in 2021. In remarks prepared for delivery at a Wednesday conference of U.S. mayors in Washington, D.C., Yellen defends the size of the American Rescue Plan. Yellen says President Joe Biden’s administration “needed to take decisive action” to get the economy back on track. The stimulus package is regularly cited by Republicans as the cause for two years of accelerating price spikes that hurt millions of American households.

