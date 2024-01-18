6 alleged gang members convicted of killing Chicago rapper FBG Duck in 2020

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal jury has convicted six alleged gang members in the 2020 fatal shooting of Chicago rapper FBG Duck. Jurors deliberated over three days before announcing Wednesday that they had convicted the six defendants of murder in the aid of racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder. FBG Duck, whose real name was Carlton Weekly, was fatally shot outside a luxury clothing store in Chicago’s upscale Gold Coast neighborhood on Aug. 4, 2020. Prosecutors said the 26-year-old Weekly’s killing was part of long-running violence over gang territories on Chicago’s South Side. A life sentence is mandatory for a conviction of murder in aid of racketeering. Sentencing hearings for all six defendants are scheduled for August and September.

