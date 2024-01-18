Belarus rights group calls on UN to push for proper treatment of cancer-stricken opposition prisoner

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A prominent human rights group in Belarus is calling on the United Nations’ special rapporteur for human rights in the country to pressure officials to give adequate medical treatment to an imprisoned opposition leader suffering from severe cancer. The appeal by the Viasna group said Ryhor Kostusiou is being denied proper medical care in the prison where he is serving a 10-year sentence. Kostusiou was arrested in 2021 as part of a harsh crackdown on opposition that began after mass protests shook the country following the 2020 presidential election. The election’s disputed results gave another term to President Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in office since 1994 and suppressed opposition and independent news media.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.