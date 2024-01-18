Georgia’s governor says more clean energy will be needed to fuel electric vehicle manufacturing

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is telling world business leaders that the state must increase its supply of electricity produced without burning fossil fuels to meet industries’ demand for clean energy. The Republican spoke Thursday on a panel focused on electric vehicles at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Kemp highlighted the construction of the Georgia Power’s two new nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle, which are the country’s first new reactors in decades. He says the two reactors help avoid carbon emissions, but that more green energy will be needed as electric vehicle manufacturing in the state continues to grow.

