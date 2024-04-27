Four people injured in ATV crash at Red Sands Saturday Afternoon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Four people suffered minor injuries after a crash involving an All-terrain vehicle at Red Sands, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Sheriff's Office, around 3:30 p.m., deputies were sent out to Red Sands to respond to the crash.

The four people have been taken to a nearby hospital and are being treated for their injuries.

The Sheriff's Office said they continue to encourage safe use of ATV's at Red Sands, including wearing safety equipment and avoiding dangerous activities.