EU official praises efforts by Poland’s new government to restore the rule of law

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — European Union Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders has praised efforts by Poland’s new pro-EU government to restore the rule of law and says they may lead to the release of billions of euros of EU funds for the country that were frozen under the previous government. Reynders was holding talks in Warsaw on Friday with government ministers and parliament speakers about the steps that Poland is taking to reverse the judicial policies of the previous administration that the EU had called undemocratic. Reynders said he was pleased by the determination of Prime Minister Donald Tusk and his Cabinet. The steps by Tusk’s government have been strongly criticized by the opposition which lost power in October elections.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.