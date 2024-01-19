For Netflix documentaries, there’s no place like Sundance

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Ten years after “The Square,” an acquisition that put Netflix documentaries on the map, the streamer is back at the Sundance Film Festival with an eye towards acquisitions and two very different originals. Ford’s latest, “Power,” an inquiry into the evolution of policing in America that had its world premiere Thursday night in Park City, Utah. Bao Nguyen’s “The Greatest Night in Pop,” about the making of the charity anthem “We Are The World,” debuts Friday before streaming on Jan. 29. For Netflix, there’s no one type of documentary that they’re looking for: Diversity has proven to be the most successful strategy.

