Skip to Content
AP-National

Microsoft says state-backed Russian hackers accessed emails of senior leadership team members

By
Published 4:51 PM

By FRANK BAJAK
AP Technology Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Microsoft says state-backed Russian hackers broke into its corporate email system and accessed accounts of members of the company’s leadership team, as well as those of cybersecurity and legal employees. In a blog post Friday, Microsoft said the intrusion began in late November and was discovered Jan. 12. The company says a very small percentage of Microsoft corporate accounts were accessed and some emails and documents were stolen. A Microsoft spokesperson had no immediate comment on which or how many members of the company’s senior leadership had their email accounts breached.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content