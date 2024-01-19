Now eyeing a longer haul, the US reshuffles its warships in the Mediterranean

ON BOARD THE USS BATAAN (AP) — The U.S. Navy is reshuffling its warship deployment in the Middle East to maintain dominance in the region. The navy is now eyeing the longer haul, as concerns mount that Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza could set off a regional conflict. The USS Bataan amphibious ship is now leading the country’s task force in the Eastern Mediterranean, following the the navy’s newest aircraft carrier, the USS Geral Ford, which was sent home at the New Year. The Bataan and two support ships, the USS Mesa Verde and Carter Hall, have a combined force of nearly 2,500 Marines and sailors.

