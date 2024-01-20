AC Milan goalkeeper Maignan walks off field after racist abuse. Game at Udinese suspended briefly

UDINE, Italy (AP) — Racist abuse aimed at AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan prompted a top-tier Italian league game at Udinese to be suspended briefly during the first half. Maignan left the field after the insults which followed a goal for Milan. There had also been racist abuse earlier that led to an announcement in the stadium asking fans to stop. The Serie A match resumed a few minutes later after Maignan came back out. Milan won 3-2.

