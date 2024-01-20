DeSantis gets a warm welcome in South Carolina, but even some supporters think he can’t beat Trump

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Ron DeSantis is campaigning in South Carolina, and he’s trying to frame his White House campaign as the one that can top GOP front-runner Donald Trump and Nikki Haley in pivotal South Carolina. But some who came out to see him Saturday in Myrtle Beach said they felt the state was likely to go the former president’s way in next month’s primary. It’s a state whose primary has historically been influential in determining the party’s nominee. The events reflect his decision to shift his campaign away from New Hampshire and its leadoff Republican primary on Tuesday.

