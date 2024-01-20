Trump will be joined by South Carolina leaders at New Hampshire rally as he tries to undercut Haley

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (AP) — Donald Trump is turning the screws on Nikki Haley in a show of strength ahead of Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary, surrounding himself with leaders from her home state. Trump, according to his campaign, will be joined at a rally at the NHU Arena in Manchester Saturday night by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, the state’s lieutenant governor and a slew of other senior officials, including the state’s attorney general, treasurer and House speaker. The appearances are yet another blow against Haley, who is hoping her appeal among independent and unaffiliated voters will propel her to a strong enough finish in New Hampshire to turn the race into a two-person contest against Trump.

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and JILL COLVIN Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.