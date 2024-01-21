A caravan of migrants from Honduras headed north toward the US dissolves in Guatemala

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Guatemalan Migration Institute reports that a caravan of some 500 migrants that departed northern Honduras in hopes of reaching the United States has dissolved after crossing the border into Guatemala. Authorities had been monitoring three border crossings and said part of the caravan advanced a few kilometers (miles) into Guatemalan territory on Sunday, before the migrants were stopped by migration officials who processed them, prioritizing the minors. According to the immigration agency, no force was used and dialogue prevailed. Those who had documents were able to continue on as Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador have free transit between them. Those who did not have the necessary documents returned to Honduras.

