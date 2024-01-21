Across Germany, anti-far right protests draw hundreds of thousands – in Munich, too many for safety

BERLIN (AP) — German police say safety concerns caused a protest against the far right in the city of Munich Sunday afternoon to end early, after approximately 100,000 people showed up. The demonstration was one of dozens around the country this weekend that drew hundreds of thousands of people in total. The demonstrations came in the wake of a report that right-wing extremists recently met to discuss the deportation of millions of immigrants, including some with German citizenship. Although Germany has seen other protests against the far right in past years, the protests this weekend are notable for their size and scope.

