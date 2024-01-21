Indonesia’s Mount Merapi unleashes lava as other volcanoes flare up, forcing thousands to evacuate

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Mount Merapi has erupted, spreading searing gas clouds and avalanches of lava down its slopes as other active volcanoes flared up across the country, forcing the evacuation of thousands. On the densely populated island of Java, Merapi unleashed Sunday clouds of hot ash and a mixture of rock, and lava that traveled up to 1.2 miles down its slopes. Across the country, several active volcanoes also blew up over the weekend. Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki in East Nusa Tenggara province and Mount Marapi in West Sumatra province spewed hot clouds while Mount Semeru in East Java province released searing gas clouds on Saturday, as well as Mount Ibu on Halmahera island in North Maluku province.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.