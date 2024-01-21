Officials report at least 25 dead in shelling of a market in Russian-occupied Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Local officials say at least 25 people have been killed in the shelling of a market in Russian-occupied Ukraine. The attack hit Tekstilshchik, a suburb of the city of Donetsk, on Sunday. The head of the Russian-installed authorities in Donetsk said that the shells had been fired by the Ukrainian military. Kyiv has not commented on the event and the claims could not be independently verified by The Associated Press. Also Sunday, fire broke out at a chemical transport terminal at Russia’s Ust-Luga port following two explosions, regional officials said. Local media reported that the port had been attacked by Ukrainian drones.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.