Abortion rights supporters launch campaign for Maryland constitutional amendment

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Abortion rights supporters are seeking to enshrine the right to abortion in the Maryland Constitution in November. Members of the Freedom in Reproduction Maryland ballot committee announced the campaign on Monday in front of the state Capitol. Maryland first lady Dawn Moore said at a news conference that unlike neighboring states like West Virginia, which passed a near-total abortion ban after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Maryland has shown its support for reproductive rights. Last year, the Maryland General Assembly voted to put the constitutional amendment on the ballot. A simple majority is needed for voters to approve it in November. A ballot committee called Health Not Harm MD is seeking to defeat the proposed amendment.

