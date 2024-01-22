German train drivers’ union calls a six-day strike starting Wednesday over pay, working hours
BERLIN (AP) — A union representing many of Germany’s train drivers has called another strike to press its demands for better pay and working hours in a bitter dispute with the country’s state-owned main railway operator. The GDL union says the six-day strike will affect passenger services operated by state-owned Deutsche Bahn from Wednesday until next Monday. Freight trains will be hit starting on Tuesday. The union held a three-day strike earlier this month and two warning strikes last year. In addition to pay raises, the union is calling for working hours to be reduced from 38 to 35 per week without a pay reduction.