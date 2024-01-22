Oscar nominations are Tuesday morning. Expect a big day for ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Barbie’

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s Oscar nominations morning, which means it’s time for the year’s best movies and performers to find out if they’re headed to the Academy Awards or if they’re just Kenough. Nominations to the 96th Academy Awards will be announced Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. EST from the academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid. They’ll be livestreamed on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the academy’s social media platforms, and carried live on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “Oppenheimer,” “Barbie” and “Killers of the Flower Moon” are expected to be the most dominate forces, which each poised to collect double-digit nominations. “Poor Things” could also rack up ten or more nods.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.