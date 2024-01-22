Dior and Schiaparelli bring historical reverence to Haute Couture Week in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Dior’s couture show at Paris’ Musee Rodin wove an intricate Ottoman tapestry for spring and has attracted a tapestry of stars to rival it. Natalie Portman, Elizabeth Debicki, Ali Wong, Felicity Jones, Glenn Close, Kristin Scott Thomas, Juliette Binoche, and Carla Bruni were among the VIP guests on hand Monday to admire Maria Grazia Chiuri’s latest fusion of art and fashion. The collection, with its intricate beige trenches and embroidery, paid homage to the artistry of Dior’s seamstresses. At Schiaparelli, Daniel Roseberry celebrated glamour, surrealism, and historical reverence. The collection was a tableau of the house’s 1930s glory days under the late Elsa Schiaparelli, fused with a provocative twist that electrified the audience.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.