Trinidad government inquiry into divers’ deaths suggests manslaughter charges against company

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A government inquiry into the deaths of four divers in Trinidad who became trapped in a pipe while doing maintenance for a state-owned fuel supplier recommends that prosecutors consider filing corporate manslaughter charges against the company. The report says the company made “little or no attempt to rescue” them. The commission of inquiry criticizes Paria Fuel Trading Company’s response to the deaths in February 2022, which angered many in the eastern Caribbean island nation of Trinidad and Tobago. A fifth diver who survived recounted the ordeal to the commission. The Paria Fuel Trading Company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

