A woman dies and 2 people are injured at a French farmers’ protest barricade

PARIS (AP) — Spreading demonstrations by French farmers against low wages and other grievances were hit by tragedy when a woman was killed and her husband and daughter injured in a traffic collision at a protest barricade. A prosecutor told public radio France Bleu Occitanie that the three were hit by a car. Investigators are working to determine whether the pre-dawn crash on Tuesday was deliberate. Authorities said it happened at the site of a farmers’ protest in Pamiers, a town in the Ariège region of southwestern France. Farmers have for months been protesting for better pay and against what they consider to be excessive regulation, mounting costs and other problems.

