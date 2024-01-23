Appeals court rejects Trump’s bid to reconsider gag order in the election interference case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington’s federal appeals court has rejected Donald Trump’s request to reconsider a gag order restricting the former president’s speech in the case charging him with plotting to overturn the 2020 election. Lawyers for the Republican presidential front-runner had asked the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to examine the gag order after a three-judge panel upheld but narrowed the restrictions on his speech. Trump can now appeal to the Supreme Court. It was imposed by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in October in response to concerns from special counsel Jack Smith’s team that Trump’s pattern of incendiary comments could taint the proceedings, intimidate witnesses and influence jurors. An attorney for Trump didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

