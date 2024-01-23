Collision of gas truck and car in Mongolian capital kills at least 6 and injures 11

BEIJING (AP) — A truck carrying 60 tons of liquified natural gas and a car collided at an intersection in the Mongolian capital, causing an explosion that killed at least six people and injured 11. Images showed a massive fireball at the scene of the crash outside a shopping center, close to an apartment building and international school in Ulaanbaatar. Mongolia’s Emergency Management Office said Wednesday that firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze by early morning. Three people were killed in the fire and three emergency personnel were killed during the response. Another 10 were taken to a hospital to be treated for burns and an 11th person was being treated at a poison center.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.