Oliver North says NRA reacted to misconduct allegations like a ‘circular firing squad’

New York (AP) — Oliver North says he was pushed out of the National Rifle Association after raising allegations of financial misconduct against the group’s CEO, Wayne LaPierre. North is best known for his central role in the Iran-Contra scandal of the 1980s. He served as president of the NRA for less than a year before resigning in 2019. LaPierre is on trial in New York on charges that he treated himself to millions of dollars in perks at the gun group’s expense. He has denied wrongdoing, and on the eve of the trial announced he would resign by month’s end. Speaking on the witness stand Tuesday, North likened the group’s reaction to the allegations to a “circular firing squad.”

