Poland’s president pardons 2 imprisoned politicians from previous conservative government — again

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president says he has once again pardoned two politicians who were arrested earlier this month amid a bitter standoff between the new centrist government and the previous conservative administration. President Andrzej Duda made the announcement Tuesday shortly after the new justice minister refused Duda’s motion for a pardon procedure to be applied to two senior opposition members, Mariusz Kamiński and Maciej Wąsik who served in the previous right-wing government until December. Duda is closely aligned with the Law and Justice party that ruled then. Duda made a strong appeal to the minister to have the two released from prison immediately. The were released a few hours later.

