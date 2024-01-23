Sen. Bob Menendez says gold bars and cash at his residence were illegally found and seized
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez is asking a judge to toss out much of the evidence in the prosecution against him, saying investigators illegally searched his residence to get back at him for defeating a prior prosecution. The arguments were contained in papers filed late Monday in Manhattan federal court where Menendez faces a May trial. Along with his wife, the Democrat is charged with accepting bribes to carry out favors for three businessmen who are also charged. All have pleaded not guilty. After his arrest, the senator was forced to give up his powerful post leading the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.