The Missouri secretary of state pushes back at a state audit claiming a violation of state law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is defending himself against the state auditor’s claim that Ashcroft violated state law. Ashcroft is accused of failing to turn over cybersecurity reviews of Missouri’s 116 local election authorities. Ashcroft on Tuesday refuted what he called “false accusations” made by Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick’s audit of the secretary of state’s office. The audit was released Monday. Both men are Republicans. Ashcroft says the reviews include confidential information that his office is not allowed to release. He adds that the new law wasn’t in effect during the period covered by the audit. Ashcroft also is running for governor,

By The Associated Press

