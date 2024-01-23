UN chief warns that Israel’s rejection of a two-state solution threatens global peace

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief is warning Israel that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyau’s rejection of a two-state solution will indefinitely prolong a conflict that is threatening global peace and emboldening extremists everywhere. In his toughest language yet on the Israeli-Hamas war, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a ministerial meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that “the right of the Palestinian people to build their own fully independent state must be recognized by all, and a refusal to accept the two-state solution by any party must be firmly rejected.” Netanyahu’s rejection of a Palestinian state in any postwar scenario has opened a wide rift with Israel’s closest ally, the United States.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.