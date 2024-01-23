US hits Iraq militia sites and anti-ship missiles in Yemen as fight with Iranian proxies intensifies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military struck three facilities in Iraq and two anti-ship missiles in Yemen within hours of each other in its continued effort to keep violence from the Israel-Hamas war from spilling over into a wider conflict. Both strikes were targeting Iranian-backed proxy weapons sites that the U.S. has said are involved in the strikes against U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria and in launching anti-ship missiles and drones that threaten commercial vessels in the Red Sea. Tuesday’s strikes came hours after the U.S. said militants fired two one-way attack drones at the al-Asad Air Base, injuring U.S. service members and damaging infrastructure.

By TARA COPP and LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

