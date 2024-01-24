Harrowing helicopter rescue saves woman trapped for hours atop overturned pickup in swollen creek

A woman survived nearly 15 hours atop her overturned pickup truck in a surging creek in Northern California before being rescued by a helicopter. California Highway Patrol Air Operations airlifted the woman to safety Tuesday morning and she was treated at a hospital for minor injuries. Authorities say the woman had often made the creek crossing in a local park before. But this time she underestimated water levels from recent rains and became trapped Monday evening. Harrowing footage posted online showed the woman being hoisted to safety Tuesday morning by a helicopter crew using a harness. She had spent the night atop the overturned vehicle amid surging waters before someone camping nearby spotted her and alerted authorities.

