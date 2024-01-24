South Carolina GOP governor blasts labor unions while touting economic growth in annual address

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Republican governor of South Carolina has had harsh words for labor unions in a major address. Gov. Henry McMaster warned in a State of the State address Wednesday evening that recent economic growth will be undone if labor organizers make inroads in major industries in the region. McMaster said the conservative state has the nation’s lowest rate of union membership. The governor used the speech to extol the state for what he called a strong economic showing. He said South Carolina has notched its second consecutive record budget surplus — a cushion of $1.64 billion. He also noted major capital investments in South Carolina by the electric vehicle industry and others.

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.