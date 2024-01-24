Sri Lanka passes bill allowing government to remove online posts and legally pursue internet users

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s parliament overwhelmingly voted to pass a controversial internet regulatory bill that has been highly criticized as a move to stifle freedom of speech in the South Asian country gearing up for presidential election amid an economic crisis. The “Online Safety” bill, passed Wednesday, would allow the government to set up a commission with a wide range of powers, which includes ordering people and internet service providers to remove online posts deemed “prohibited statements”. It can also legally pursue people who publish such posts. The New York-based Human Rights Watch called the bill a repressive new internet law.”

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI The Associated Press

