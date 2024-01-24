Tanzania’s main opposition party holds first major protest in several years, after ban was lifted

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) — Hundreds of supporters of Tanzania’s main opposition party have marched in the commercial capital in the first such demonstration since political gatherings were banned several years ago. They seek changes to the constitution and election laws ahead of elections next year. The Chadema party wants the constitution to be changed to allow presidential election results to be challenged in court. It also wants electoral laws amended to prevent the president from selecting members of the electoral commission. Previously, opposition party meetings and demonstrations were often violently disrupted by police, and their leaders arrested. Tanzania’s current president lifted the ban last year.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.