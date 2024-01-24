Skip to Content
AP-National

West Virginia GOP majority pushes contentious bills arming teachers, restricting bathrooms, books

By
New
Published 7:28 PM

By LEAH WILLINGHAM
Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Republican-dominated Legislature is pushing forward a slate of contentious bills. The bills would arm teachers, allow people to sue libraries over books that offend them and restrict where transgender kids can use the bathroom at school. Conservatives described the efforts as ways to make children safer. The legislation comes as GOP-led state Legislatures across the country are embracing bills expanding gun rights and restricting LGBTQ+ rights. The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia opposes all three bills. The state’s only LGBTQ+ advocacy organization has decried the bathroom and book proposals.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content