A fire at a home in northwest Alaska killed a woman and 5 children, officials say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say a woman and five children have died in a fire at a home in rural northwest Alaska. Troopers said Thursday that the remains of the six have been recovered. The home was in the Inupiat village of Noovik. The bodies have been sent to the state medical examiner in Anchorage for identification. Officials say the fire started about 6 a.m. Wednesday. The local fire department extinguished the blaze. The home was destroyed. Troopers say it appears the fire started near a stove that was reportedly in poor condition. The cause of the fire has not been officially determined.

