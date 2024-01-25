Apple will open iPhone to alternative app stores, lower fees in Europe to comply with regulations
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
AP Technology Writer
Apple has unveiled a sweeping plan to tear down some of the competitive barriers that it has built around its lucrative iPhone franchise. But the new choices opening up to consumers and app developers will only be available within Europe to start. The announcement Thursday comes as Apple moves to comply with upcoming European regulations aimed at giving consumers the choice to use alternative app stores and provide app developers with unprecedented avenues to avoid paying fees that have become a gold mine for the tech giant.