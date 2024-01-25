Biden to host Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida at a state visit in April

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a state visit on April 10, with the goal of strengthening a critical alliance as the United States has sought to counter China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region. John Kirby, the White House national security spokesman, told reporters aboard Air Force One that the visit will include a formal state dinner. As president, Biden has visited Japan twice, most recently going to the city of Hiroshima last May for the Group of 7 summit among major industrialized nations. Kishida’s visit comes as the federal government is reviewing the national security implications of Japan’s Nippon Steel plans to take over the Pittsburgh-based company U.S. Steel for roughly $14.1 billion.

