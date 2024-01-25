Billy Idol talks upcoming pre-Super Bowl show, recent Hoover Dam performance, working on a new album

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Billy Idol normally takes advantage of riding his motorcycle on Super Bowl Sunday knowing there’s hardly any traffic because millions are glued to their televisions. But this year, Idol’s bike won’t be leaving his garage on game day. Instead, the legendary British rocker will be strolling on stage in Las Vegas to headline a pre-game concert ahead of the big game on Feb. 11 just outside Allegiant Stadium, where the NFL’s two best teams face off. The 68-year-old Idol recently chatted with The Associated Press about his upcoming performance, his recent Hoover Dam show, hitting Broadway someday and working on his new album.

