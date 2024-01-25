Bobbi Barrasso, wife of Wyoming U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, has died after a fight with brain cancer

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Bobbi Barrasso, a former U.S. Senate staffer and the wife of Republican Sen. John Barrasso, has died after a struggle with brain cancer. She was 70. Bobbi Barrasso was a friend of U.S. presidents and other world leaders, and a civic leader in Casper. She was chairperson of the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra board and was state director for Wyoming Sen. Craig Thomas until his death in 2007. John Barrasso, then a state senator, was appointed to replace Thomas. Bobbi and John Barrasso married in 2008. Bobbi Barrasso is survived by her husband, her daughter, and a brother. Services will be Feb. 3 in Casper.

